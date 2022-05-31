DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Entering his second year as head coach of the Millikin Big Blue Men's Basketball team, Kramer Soderberg wants the focus of his team for the foreseeable future to be "community".
In an effort to jump-start that mission, Soderberg hosted another yearly summer camp for kids of various ages, using fellow coaches and players to help teach central Illinois kids the fundamentals of basketball.
From drills to live-game situations, Soderberg wants kids from the area to experience what it means to be a basketball player with the Big Blue. As Soderberg hopes the kids will fall more in love with the sport, he also hopes he'll be able to grow the fanbase of the Big Blue as the team continues down a successful path.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
