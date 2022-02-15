DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin men's basketball team notched one win last season.
Enter new head coach Kramer Soderberg and the team currently sits at 13-10 with two games left in the regular season.
The Big Blue's last win, a 66-54 victory over North Park, clinched Millikin a spot in the CCIW Tournament for the first time in program history.
The first CCIW Men's Basketball Tournament happened in 2006.
