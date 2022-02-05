DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The Millikin Men's and Women's Basketball teams completed an afternoon sweep of the Carroll University basketball programs as both teams coasted to victories on Saturday at the Griswold Center.
The men's team improved to 12-8 on the year and 7-3 at home with a 74-64 win over Carroll. Four different Millikin players had double-digit scoring.
Meanwhile on the women's side of things, the team improved to 16-4 on the year, remaining undefeated at home with a 9-0 record. They took down Carroll 73-59 as Jordan Hildebrand contributed 17 points with Elyce Knudsen right behind her with 16.
Highlights of the games can be seen above.
