DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- These past two years Millikin head coach Dan Gritti accomplished something that hadn't been done since 2002 and 2003: coach the Big Blue to back-to-back over .500 seasons.
This year he loses one of the program's all-time quarterbacks in Casey-Westfield grad Nicco Stepina, but in comes promising junior Cal Pohrte.
Pohrte inherits a situation that most quarterbacks in the country would salivate over. First Team All-CCIW receiver Jordan Smith returns for his senior season. The Shelbyville native just posted the program's first-ever 1,000-yard receiving season and led the league with 17 touchdown grabs.
Alongside Smith will be Eisenhower graduate Elliot Lockwood, who has joined the program after taking two years off from the sport. Lockwood, Leigh Nutall (24 catches, 240 yards last season) and Patrick Cooper (22 catches, 194 yards) help form a group that is among the best in the nation.
In this WAND interview, Coach Gritti and Pohrte share about the potential this offense has to do damage vertically in 2019.
