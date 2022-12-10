DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University officially dedicated its basketball court to legendary women's basketball coach Lori Kerans on Saturday.
She was honored during halftime of the Big Blue's 56-41 win over Carthage.
Kerans coached the 2005 Division III National Championship team and recorded over 500 victories during her time at Millikin.
Kerans also posted 11 CCIW titles.
Kerns was Named CCIW Coach of the Year seven times. She was also Millikin’s first-ever female athletic director as well as in the CCIW.
