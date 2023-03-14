DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin women's basketball team had their season end in the Round of 32 but two of their players received postseason honors today.
Elyce Knudsen was named to the All-Region First Team and is Region 8's Player of the Year while Bailey Coffman was selected to the All-Region Second Team.
Knudsen averaged 22.3 points per game which led not only Millikin but also the entire CCIW. She ranks second in the nation with 647 total points.
Coffman tallied 12.1 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. She was also a CCIW All-Conference First Team selection.
