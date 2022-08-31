DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin football is gearing up for its first game Saturday.
The team will host Greenville at Frank M. Lindsay Field at 1 p.m.
This will be our first look at the team under new head coach Carlton Hall.
Hall said this is a young team, with freshman making up most of the roster.
Coach Hall said he'd like to see a more disciplined team this year after committing nearly 90 yards of penalties each game last year.
