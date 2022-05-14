DECATUR, IL. (WAND) -- The Millikin softball team took on Illinois College Saturday afternoon in the NCAA Tournament after claiming their first tournament win since 1994 the day before.
The momentum from that win kept them going as the Big Blue took down their Saturday opponent, Illinois College, 7-0, allowing themselves to advance to the Championship round of this NCAA Tournament region.
The Big Blue was powered by Lex Tennison who contributed two RBI off two hits. Four other players also contributed RBI on the team as Addison Sargent pitched all seven innings, while just allowing three hits on four walks.
The Championship game will be played at noon on Sunday.
