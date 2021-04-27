DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- On a Tuesday evening, the Millikin softball and baseball teams hosted opponents at their respective fields.
Millkin Softball took the first game of a double-header 9-7 before falling 1-0 in the second game. Millikin moved to 23-10 overall in the CCIW.
Meanwhile on the baseball diamond, the Big Blue fell 6-1 to North Park after allowing a couple of runs early in the game and struggling to keep runners on base. The team is now 19-9 on the year.
