DECATUR, IL. (WAND) -- After sweeping Carthage Monday afternoon at home, the Millikin softball team (31-5) clinched their second straight CCIW regular season title.
The No. 23 Big Blue are 16-0 at home and are 13-3 in conference play. The Big Blue have now earned the right to host the CCIW Tournament from May 5-7.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.