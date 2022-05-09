DECATUR, IL. (WAND) -- After ending their regular season as CCIW regular season champions with a 32-7 overall record, the Millikin Big Blue softball team found themselves out of the CCIW tournament early.
Fast forward a couple of days, and the Big Blue are in another tournament, the NCAA Tournament, as an at-large bid where they will host three other teams this weekend.
Their first opponent will be Ohio Northern University and the two teams will face off on Friday at 4:30.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.