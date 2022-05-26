SALEM, VA. (WAND) -- The Millikin softball team competed in the program's first ever NCAA National Championship Tournament.
The Big Blue were a seven seed matched up which two seed Salisbury.
Millikin took an early lead thanks to a Grace Biondo single to right. That made it 1-0.
After a successful double steal, the Big Blue lead 2-0.
The Seagulls rallied back. They'd score four unanswered runs to take a 4-2 lead.
But Millikin didn't back down. Biondo had an RBI on a fielder's choice and Camryn Skundberg had a base hit to bring in one, just like that it's 4-4.
Fast forward to the 9th, when senior Cassie Reed smashes one off the left field wall, that brings in the go-ahead run.
But Salisbury wouldn't go away. They would be down to their final strike but rally and score two to walk it off with a 6-5 win.
With the loss, Millikin is scheduled to play tomorrow at 1:30 PM. This time could change depending on weather.
