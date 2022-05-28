SALEM, VA. (WAND) -- It's win or go home for the Millikin softball team.
The Big Blue met up with Eastern Connecticut State today.
Millikin starts out well! Camryn Skundberg gets a base hit to right, a run scores, it's 1-0 Big Blue.
The Warriors bounce back by putting up one in the 3rd inning and two in the 4th inning to make it 3-1 ECSU.
Millikin would try to battle back but it seemed like every time the Big Blue would hit a ball hard, it was right at someone.
The Warriors put up five runs in the top of the 7th inning to extend their lead to 8-1 and that would be the final score as the Big Blue's historic season comes to an end.
This was Millikin's first ever appearance in the NCAA National Championship Tournament. The Big Blue finished with an overall record of 37-9.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
