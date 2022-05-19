DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- In less than 24 hours, the Millikin softball team will make program history.
The Big Blue are gearing up to play in their first ever NCAA Super Regional matchup.
Millikin will play a best of three series with Wartburg College starting tomorrow at 2pm at the Workman Family Softball Field.
If the Big Blue take two out of three, they will be one of eight teams in the country to advance to Virginia.
Game 2 is scheduled for 1:00pm on Saturday and if needed, Game 3 is slated for 3:30pm on Saturday.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.