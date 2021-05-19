DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin softball team will do something tomorrow that hasn't been done in 31 years.
The Big Blue will play in a NCAA Tournament game.
The last time Millikin made it this far, it was 1990.
No player on the current team had been born yet, gas prices were less than $1.50 and George H. W. Bush was the President of the United States.
You get the picture, it's been a little while, but players from that 1990 team are rooting for the Big Blue still, 31 years later.
