SALEM, VA. (WAND) -- The Millikin softball team is in Virginia for their NCAA Division III National Championship Softball Tournament.
But before the Big Blue practiced, the team wanted to give back to the community.
This morning, Millikin volunteered at Feeding America.
The Big Blue were put to work for about an hour and a half, sorting through donated food and boxing it up.
Feeding America estimates that Millikin went through about 10,000 pounds of food that will be used for over 100,000 meals.
Then afterwards, the Big Blue practiced.
This is Millikin's first appearance ever in the NCAA Division III National Championship Tournament.
The Big Blue are scheduled to take on Salisbury at 3:00 pm CT.
WAND will be there and will provide coverage of Millikin throughout the tournament in Virginia.
