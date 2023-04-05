DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin softball team is already through 20 games this season.
The Big Blue have played a tough schedule so far competing against three top 10 opponents.
Millikin has played just two games at home in which they won both to start the CCIW season 2-0.
The Big Blue got knocked out of their first ever NCAA Division Three National Championship Tournament last season and that's left them hungry to get back this year.
