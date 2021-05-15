DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- For the first time since 1990, the Millikin Big Blue softball team are CCIW Tournament champions.
Belting out 11 hits and scoring eight runs, the Big Blue took down Illinois Wesleyan with ease Saturday afternoon thanks to a dominating performance on the mound by Aly Armstrong.
Armstrong, who is now 19-4 on the year, threw a complete game shutout as the Big Blue took down Illinois Wesleyan 8-0. The stud pitcher gave up just two hits and one walk as she struck out three batters in the process.
Gretchen Gould led the way at the plate for the Big Blue with two hits and three RBI. Kaylee Goluch, Leah Foreman and Maddie Holland all doubled in the game.
