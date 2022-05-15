DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin softball team took on Alma College in the NCAA Tournament Regional Championship at the Workman Family Softball Field.
Explosive offense and solid pitching were a constant in the first two games, and it remained for the third matchup as the Big Blue took down Alma College 8-1.
Aly Armstrong and Addison Sargent pitched a combined one-hitter. Camryn Skundberg was impressive at the plate, she had three RBI in the win.
This is Millikin's first ever NCAA Regional Championship in softball.
With the win, Millikin advances to the Super Regional Round next week.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
