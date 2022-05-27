SALEM, VA. (WAND) -- The Millikin softball team had the day off today thanks to weather.
The NCAA delayed games till tomorrow and with the spare time, the Big Blue visited the Salem Museum and hit in the batting cages.
WAND mic'ed up senior Cassie Reed throughout the day to get an inside scoop on the team.
Millikin is tentatively scheduled to play at 10:30am against Eastern Connecticut State.
