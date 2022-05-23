DECATUR, IL. (WAND) -- The Millikin softball team has one of their toughest tests to date in Salisbury University on Thursday.
As part of the final eight teams alive in the Division III NCAA Tournament, the Big Blue will be traveling to Salem, VA. to take on the Seagulls. With a win, the Big Blue would be just four wins away from claiming a national championship.
There are two different pods of four teams as part of the final bracket, with it being double-elimination format until only two teams remain. Then it will become a best of three series between the lone surviving team from each pod.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
