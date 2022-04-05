DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin softball team is off to their best start in program history!
This is the fastest the Big Blue have reached 20 wins!
Millikin is currently ranked 19th in Division III softball and own a 20-2 overall record so far this season.
Eight of the nine Big Blue starters have a batting average over .300 and the team has scored 169 runs in just 22 games.
Their pitching is stellar too. Aly Armstrong leads the CCIW in batters struck out looking with 22 and is 9-2. Addison Sargent is 9-0 with a 1.45 ERA.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.