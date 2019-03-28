DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- It's the loudest warmup routine in the country.
Or at least it has to be. Yelps, shouts and giggles can be heard from across Millikin's Workman Field as the team goes through its prepractice regimen.
Then there's "The Pinecone". And the ritual of literally singing to the bats.
Millikin is a team that likes to have fun, and it's part of the reason the Big Blue (14-2) has moved up to No. 19 in the national poll.
[VIDEO: MILLIKIN PLAYING LOOSE AS IT CLIMBS TO NO. 19]
In this WAND feature, Meridian graduate Maggie Comerford and co-head coach Whitney Sowers share their thoughts on the team's uncommon camaraderie as it begins the year 14-2.