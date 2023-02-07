DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin softball team is less than three weeks away from their season opener and the Big Blue are already receiving national recognition.
Millikin is ranked eighth in the country in the NFCA Division III Preseason Coaches Poll.
This comes after the Big Blue went to the NCAA National Tournament in 2022 and tallied a 37-9 overall record.
Millikin begins their regular season on February 25th against Defiance College in St. Louis.
