DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - On a cold and windy day, Millikin softball managed to brave the elements and sweep Blackburn in a doubleheader.
Millikin took game one at Workman Family Softball Field 8-0 (5 innings). Then after Elyce Knudsen's Jostens Trophy presentation, the Big Blue took game two 12-0 (5 innings).
Millikin (21-9, 8-2 CCIW) will be back in action on Wednesday when the Big Blue host a doubleheader against Greenville at Workman Family Softball Field.
Game one is set to start at 4 p.m.
