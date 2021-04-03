DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- After taking the first game of Saturday's double-header 7-0 over Carthage College, the Big Blue took game two with ease, putting up 10 hits in a 10-3 win.
Right fielder Kailey Pulec put up three RBI as Bailey Coffman tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing just one run on three hits.
Riding a four-game win streak, the Big Blue are now 14-6 on the year.
