BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin Softball is headed to the CCIW Championship.
The Big Blue only needed five innings to take down Illinois Wesleyan on their home field 8-0.
Addison Seargant did not give up a hit in those five innings.
With Wesleyan beating Augustana later Friday night, the Big Blue will face the Titans again in the championship round.
If Millikin wins the first game at noon, the title is theirs.
If necessary the two will play a second game following the first.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.