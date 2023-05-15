Millikin softball to face Wartburg College in Regional Opener

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Millikin softball is heading to Angola, Indiana to take on Wartburg College in regional play.
The Big Blue met up with Wartburg in the Super Regionals for a best of three series last season, in the opening round. The double elimination tournament also includes the host team Trine and Waynesburg University.
This is the third straight season Millikin has earned a bid to the NCAA Tournament, winning the tournament in 2012, then earning an at-large bid in the 2022 season. Millikin made history last season, winning both the Regional and Super Regional title, advancing to the final eight in Salem, Va.
The Big Blue play Thursday, May 18 with the first pitch set for 2:00 p.m. eastern time.
