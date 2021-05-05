DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin softball team finished the regular season with a 27-11 overall record and won the CCIW regular season title for the first time since 2017.
Now, the Big Blue will host the CCIW postseason conference tournament.
An event Millikin hasn't won since 1990.
Their first game in the tournament will be on May 6th at 5pm against the winner of Augustana and Elmhurst.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.