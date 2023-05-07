DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- With Millikin softball's sweep Saturday over Elmhurst they have once again won a share of the CCIW regular season title.
This is the third consecutive season they have claimed at least a share of the title.
They finished the regular season with a 14-2 conference record and now head into the CCIW tournament at the #2 seed.
