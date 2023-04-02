DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin baseball split Sunday's doubleheader at home against Carthage at Workman Family Baseball Field.
The Big Blue took game one 1-0 and later fell 3-1 in game two.
The Big Blue took two out of three against Carthage on the weekend, winning the opening series of play in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW).
Millikin (16-7, 2-1 CCIW) will hit the road Tuesday when they face Elmhurst.
