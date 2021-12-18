DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Each Millikin basketball team hosted North Central College this afternoon.
Here are the scores and highlights from all the action at the Griswold Center.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
North Central College 69, Millikin 73
MEN'S BASKETBALL
North Central College 70, Millikin 67 in double overtime
