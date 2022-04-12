DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Spring football practice is underway at Millikin University and players are thriving under new leadership.
Carlton Hall has taken over as the team's head coach after spending the prior two seasons as Millikin's defensive coordinator.
Players say they can feel a difference in practice already. This spring, Coach Hall says the goal is to improve the team's discipline and strengthen the bond between the group.
