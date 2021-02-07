DECATUR, ILL. (WAND-TV) -- Most people in life are gifted in one of two different areas, whether it be in music or in sport. However, sometimes a person can be incredibly gifted in both areas of life, such as Millikin senior swimmer Millie Gegg.
"Artistic, insightful, meticulous, yeah, she's pretty driven," Millikin Swimming Head Coach Dr. Molly Duesterhaus said of Gegg.
Add one more trait into that mix though.
"You have to have a lot of self discipline," Gegg said.
It's a solid group of words to describe an even more solid athlete. However, when she's not in the water making waves at the YMCA, she's here in the Perkinson Music Center making waves of another kind.
"There's a couple of things that work really well for Millie," Duesterhaus said. "One is there is a real attention to detail."
Gegg has been in the water since she was in second grade, and ever since she's been in the water, she's always had the same feeling.
"Just a sense of adrenaline and energy when you dive into the water, it's just such a relief of stress, and anything that had to do with school is just gone in the water," Gegg said.
Something also happens though when she puts fingers to string.
"When you're in the moment of playing, you just focus on the music and your hands, your fingers, everything that goes into playing music, you just forget about the world," Gegg said.
So how does an athlete and musician excel at two time-consuming activities? Well, they actually compliment each other.
"Making sure in swimming that your body position is right, your catch, your acceleration, really thinking about how you're catching water, what you're doing, and I think that translates very well to playing the violin," Duesterhaus said. "Paying attention to rhythms, paying attention to the details of mood and cadence. So I think that both things make her better at each thing."
"Being able to go to Millikin and dedicate the time to music but also have the opportunity to swim and be involved in athletics is everything I wanted out of my college experience," Gegg said.
