DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin women's basketball team is on a roll.
Tonight, the Big Blue defeated Illinois Wesleyan 66-57 for their ninth straight win.
Millikin was led by Elyce Knudsen. She scored the team's first 17 points and ended with a game-high 34 points. Knudsen also tallied nine rebounds, six assists, seven steals and three blocks.
Sarah Isaf added nine points off the bench while shooting 3-4 from beyond the arc.
The Big Blue are now 6-0 in conference play and will be back in action on Saturday when they play at North Central College.
