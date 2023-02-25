DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Millikin women's basketball team finished the season undefeated at home and finished the season as CCIW Tournament Champions.
The Big Blue took down Augustana 57-52 in the title game Saturday.
Elyce Knudsen led the Big Blue in scoring with 17 points.
Millikin will find out where they will be seeded in the NCAA Division III Tournament on Monday.
