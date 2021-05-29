(WAND-TV) -- The Millikin Track and Field team competed in the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championship today in Greensboro, NC. as two athletes from the Big Blue found success to earn All-American honors.
Junior Ben Kuxman finished third in the Men's 800-meter run as senior Mackenzie Dixon finished fourth in the Women's 800-meter run.
Check out the video below to listen to some of the team's reactions to today's events.
