DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- Early Saturday morning, Millikin University hosted schools from across the area for a triathlon consisting of multiple events.
The race started with a mile swim, transitioned into numerous laps of a bike course, and then ended with a two-lap run.
North Central College's Annika Cotner finished first, Hailey Poe finished second, and then Millikin's Hope Rederick finished in third place.
Out of the top-ten finishers of the race, four belonged to North Central College, as four also belonged to Millikin.
