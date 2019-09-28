DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Big Blue baseball program has a new home.
Millikin University officials, boosters and the team that will be using Workman Family Baseball Field christened the facility on Friday afternoon, officially beginning a new era for the program that was years in the making.
In Part 1 of WAND Sports' multi-part series on the facility, donors Mark Staley and Tom Harrington share why they wanted to contribute to the project, while head coach Brandon Townsend shares his emotions as his team takes the field.