DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Millikin hosting St. Norbert College on a beautiful sunny afternoon in Decatur for their home opener.
It's the beginning of a new era as the team earned their first ever win at the Workman Family Baseball Field, 7-0.
Updated: March 8, 2020 @ 1:58 am
