DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The Millikin Women's Basketball team (13-3, 7-0) brought its win streak up to ten games on Saturday as the Big Blue took down Carthage College 62-42.
The Big Blue are still undefeated in CCIW play with a 7-0 record as they are undefeated at home with an 8-0 record.
Sophomore guard Eluce Knudsen led the Big Blue with 16 points on the day, as graduate student Jordan Hildebrand put up 12 points.
The Big Blue limited Carthage to just one point in the entire first period, leading 21-1 at the end of the first period. From there, the Big Blue cruised to an easy victory.
