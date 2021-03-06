DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin women's basketball team hosted Carroll University for the CCIW Tournament semifinals on Saturday afternoon.
The Big Blue were on a mission and earned a 90-68 win.
Millikin was led by freshman guard Elyce Knudsen who scored a game-high 24 points.
It was a complete team effort as senior Jordan Hildebrand added 20 points and eight rebounds while Abby Ratsch came off the bench and tallied 12 points and nine rebounds.
The Big Blue will now look to win their first CCIW Tournament Championship since 2005 on Tuesday against Illinois Wesleyan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.