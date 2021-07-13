DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Not only did the Millikin women's basketball team win their first CCIW Tournament Championship since 2005, the Big Blue got it done in the classroom as well.
Today, the Women's Basketball Coaches Association recognized Millikin as the Big Blue ranked 10th in NCAA Division III women's basketball with a combined team GPA of 3.716.
