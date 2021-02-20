DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The Millikin women's basketball team advanced to 7-3 on the season after taking down Elmhurst 70-59.
This marks the second game in a row that Millikin took down Elmhurst as Elyce Knudsen led Millikin in scoring with 14 points. Aubrey Slaton added 12 additional points with Jordan Hilderbrand contributing 11. Millikin shot 38.9% from beyond the arc and 43.1% from the field.
Millikin will now prepare for two games against Augustana College with the first of the two-game series happening on Feb. 23 at home.
