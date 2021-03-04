DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin women's basketball team hosted North Central in the first round of the CCIW Tournament.
The Big Blue were looking for their first home CCIW Tournament win since 2008 and they got the job done.
Bailey Coffman led the way for Millikin scoring a game-high 21 points.
Freshman Ashlyn Sturdy from Sangamon Valley had an extremely productive night. She tallied 10 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Senior leader Jordan Hildebrand added 14 points as the Big Blue earned a 86-70 win.
Millikin will host Carroll University in the CCIW Tournament semifinals on Saturday at 2pm.
