DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin women's basketball team enters the season with high expectations and for good reason.
The Big Blue return several key members from their Sweet 16 squad a season ago including All-American Elyce Knudsen.
In addition, head coach Olivia Lett enters her 5th season as Millikin head coach and officially has all of her recruits in the program.
The Big Blue enter the season ranked 14th nationally and are picked to win the CCIW.
