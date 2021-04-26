DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- It was hard to find many bright spots with a limited season on the basketball court due to COVID-19, but the Millikin Women's Basketball team had a big one in freshman Elyce Knudsen.
In fact, the freshman basketball star is even starting to receive some national attention for her skills.
The freshman averaged 18.5 ppg, had 32 steals and 34 assists on the year. Those numbers are only expected to grow in her next three years with the Big Blue.
