(WAND) -- The Millikin women's basketball team went on a trip of a lifetime this offseason.
The Big Blue traveled as a team to Italy.
Millikin spent 10 days overseas taking in the sights and played in two games.
They are taking home two wins and a lifetime of memories.
For the team's blog of their daily experiences while traveling, click here.
Copyright 2022 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
