DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Millikin women's basketball team is headed to Kentucky.
The Big Blue will take on Emory University in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the Transylvania University.
Millikin (23-4, 15-1 CCIW) received an automatic bid by winning the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin's Tournament. The Big Blue were also the CCIW Regular Season Champions as well.
This is the second straight year Millikin has qualified for the NCAA Tournament. In 2021-22, the Big Blue won two games before losing to eventual national champion Hope College.
