DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Millikin women's basketball team is taking their talents overseas.
On May 31st, the Big Blue will be flying to Italy.
The team has been fundraising for three years for this adventure.
Not only will the squad enjoy the sights but they'll also be competing against international teams.
In addition, Millikin will hold a basketball camp during their trip to Europe.
